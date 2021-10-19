WEST BEND
Clyde E. Gerner
April 1, 1934 - Oct. 15, 2021
Clyde Everett Gerner, age 87 years, of West Bend was called home to be with the Lord on October 15, 2021, at Cornerstone Assisted Living in West Bend surrounded by his loving family.
Clyde was born on April 1, 1934, in Fillmore to Lawrence and Elda (Gruhle) Gerner. He was united in marriage to Mary Lou Kirmse on November 10, 1974, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Newburg.
Clyde graduated from Kewaskum High School. He worked on his grandfather’s farm, and then began his career at Gehl Company. Clyde retired from Gehl in 1999 after working there for 36 years. He was a longtime member of the Fillmore Fire Department. Clyde loved gardening, all types of hunting, fishing and ice fishing.
Those Clyde leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Mary Lou; his step-children, Kenlyn (John) Schwinn and Jerry (Lindsay Gruenwald) Seideman; grandchildren, Benjamin (Dani) Seideman, Justin (Miranda) Seideman, Tye (DeAnna Fischer) Seideman, and Shawn (Sheri) Verbanac; and three great-grandchildren.
Clyde is further survived by siblings, Kenneth (Jan) Gerner, Ginny Scott, and Marilyn (Ernie) Preston; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Clyde was preceded in death by his stepson Glen Seideman and brother Gordon Gerner.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home (1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095) with Pastor Jonathan Arndt officiating.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday at the funeral home from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service. The Fillmore Fire Department and other area fire departments are invited for a walk-through at 3:45 p.m.
Inurnment will be at Union Cemetery in Newburg at a later date.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Cornerstone Assisted Living and Preceptor Hospice for their care and compassion.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Clyde’s arrangements. Please consider signing our online guest book
(www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in the care of Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington Street, West Bend, WI 53095.