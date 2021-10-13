WEST BEND
Cody A. Nuernberg
Nov. 12, 1992 - Oct. 9, 2021
Cody A. Nuernberg, 28, of West Bend, formerly of Kewaskum, was unexpectedly called home to be with his Lord, on October 9, 2021.
Cody was born on November 12, 1992, in Menomonee Falls, the son of Gary Nuernberg and Michele Manyo. He graduated from Kewaskum High School in 2011 and went on to graduate from UW-Stevens Point in 2016 with a degree in Sociology. Cody played football and baseball for Kewaskum High School as a quarterback and pitcher. He went on to play football at UW-Stevens Point. Cody supported the Kewaskum youth sport teams, umpiring kids baseball/softball games and assist with coaching. Cody was employed by Drexel Building Supply in Campbellsport as a material handler and enjoyed working with his co-workers, who were his friends, delivering happiness. He loved spending time with his family and his friends and will be missed by all who knew him.
Those Cody leaves behind to cherish his memory include his mother, Michele “Missy” (Randy) Schlice of Kewaskum; and his father, Gary Nuernberg (Kathy Pauly) of Fond du Lac; four brothers, Ryan (Andrea) Nuernberg, T.J. (Jess) Schlice, Brett Nuernberg (Jenna Morris), and Dean Schlice; maternal grandparents, Mike and Pat Manyo, and Shirley Schlice; four nieces, Sadie, Emma, Sophia, and Leah; an uncle, David Nuernberg; aunts and uncles, Deb Hill, Cathy (John) Brunnquell, Bonnie (Keith) Herman, and Marty (Dean) Kehl; cousins, other relatives and friends. They were all very special to him.
Cody was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Gordon and Nancy Nuernberg; his maternal grandfather, Dick Schlice; and his aunt and godmother, Tara Manyo.
VISITATION: Cody’s family will greet relatives and friends at the Myrhum - Patten Funeral Home, 215 Forest Avenue in Kewaskum, on Saturday, October 23, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: A service for Cody will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home, with the Rev. Eric Kirkegaard officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials or your volunteered time to the Kewaskum Athletic Association or Kewaskum Gridiron is appreciated.
The Myrhum - Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Cody’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.