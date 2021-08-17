Colette A. Claflin, 65
Colette A. Claflin, 65 years of age, of Cedarburg passed away unexpectedly on August 12, 2021 at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Ozaukee Hospital in Mequon. Colette was born on May 19, 1956 to the late Loyal Alfred and Madonna “Donna” Marie Setterlund. On August 9, 1974, Colette was united in marriage to the late Arnold F. Claflin. Colette was blessed with two surviving children: a daughter, Kristen (AJ Fischer) of Cedarburg and a son, Jonathan (Benjamen) of Thiensville. Colette is further survived by brothers, Bill (Lois) of Minnesota, Eldon (Sue) of Texas, Jerry (Shelby) of Florida, Bob (Laurie) of Minnesota, Lowell of Arizona, sister, Judy of Illinois; brother and sister-in-law Margaret (Richard) LaBrie of Wisconsin. She is further survived by several nieces and nephews. Colette was preceded in death by her loving husband of 40 years, her parents, a younger brother Thomas, Arnold’s parents, Floyd and Adaline Claflin and sister-in-law, Marcella Wilson.
Colette and her late husband were high school sweethearts and grew up along the Mississippi River. In 1983, they moved to Berlin, WI which is where they called home. Colette worked at many local businesses near Berlin until she found her true calling as a Certified Nursing Assistant. After Arnold’s passing in 2014, Colette moved to Cedarburg to be closer to her children.
Colette loved to spend time with her children and “fur” grandbabies. In her free time, Colette loved to go camping and spend time outdoors.
The family would like to thank Debbie and Amanda with Alarus Home Health for their dedicated care.
A memorial service will be held at Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory W63 N527 Hanover Ave. Cedarburg on Thursday, August 19, 2021 - 3:00 PM. Rev. Brent Halverson officiating. Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 2:00 PM until time of service. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.muellerfuneralhoem.com.
Memorials may be made to the Ozaukee County Humane Society in Colette’s honor.
Mueller Funeral Home is serving the family and can be reached at 262-377-0380.