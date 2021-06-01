Connor James O. Harvey, 19
With deepest sorrow, we announce that Connor Harvey, our beloved son, brother, grandson, family member and friend, passed away on Wednesday May 26, 2021, at the age of 19. All of those who knew Connor, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives.
Connor was born November 11, 2001 in St. Marys, Ohio, with a guitar in his hand, ready to rock, and rock he did. Thanks to Guitar Hero, Connor developed a passion for expensive guitars and would play any stupid song that his Dad would ask him to play. He was completely self-taught, and Mom loved sitting upstairs and listening to him practice. He would spend hours in the basement listening to records on his turntable and playing along with his prized Kirk Hammett guitar, and often had to be asked to stop vibrating the whole house. His passion for music extended across many genres, but his favorites included Nirvana, Metallica and Ice Cube. One of his proudest moments was getting a high-five from Ice Cube while he was standing front-row in a concert at The Rave.
Connor was a kindhearted, funny, funny kid. As a young boy, Mom described him as someone who always knew when someone else needed a hug. He was quick to laugh and even quicker to crack a joke to make you laugh along with him. It was easy for him to laugh at himself and to poke fun at others along the way.
He had a passion to try everything (even if it wasn’t always a good idea) and was afraid of nothing. He loved to skateboard and to hang out at Cream City Skatepark with his friends practicing his grinds, ollies and kickflips. He loved the beat of the big city and planned to live in the heart of it. He loved driving around town is his blue Chevy Impala, which he referred to as his “Pimp-ala” and often took the long way home just so that he could drive for a bit longer.
Connor made many friends during his years of Cub Scouts and playing sports including football, lacrosse and roller hockey, but his true love was always ice hockey. He loved the Detroit Red Wings, and was able to attend a few games with his Dad at the old Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, which he loved. His favorite players were Henrik Zetterberg and Pavel Datsyuk.
Connor had just been accepted to UW-Milwaukee and was planning to study computer science in the fall. He would spend hours in his room programming, playing video games and talking with his friends on his gaming computer that he recently built to take with him to college. His dream was to get a job as a programmer and to move to California, where the sun is always shining and the skate parks are always open.
Connor will be missed everyday by his father, John Harvey; his mother, Angela Harvey; and his brother, Sean Harvey; his grandparents, Larry Sr. and Kate Harvey, and Robert (deceased) and Sandie DeMott; his aunts and uncles, Larry Jr. (Cammy) Harvey, James (Tyna) Harvey, Rebecca Prentice and Amanda (Kenneth) Walker; and his cousins Brielle, Brynley, Noah, Cooper, Garrett, Skye and Payton, in addition to his beloved “pupper” Draco, and countless other family members and friends.
A visitation will be held at Mueller Funeral Home in Grafton, on Friday June 4, 2021, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m., with an opportunity for friends and family to share stories and memories of our precious son. A funeral service will be held at St. Joseph Parish Catholic Church in Grafton, on Saturday June 5, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Connor Harvey Memorial Fund to be used towards a memorial bench in his honor. Please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com to send online condolences to the Harvey family.