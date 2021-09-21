Constance A. Swan Trepanier, 68
Connie Swan Trepanier passed away at her home unexpectedly Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. She was 68 years old.
Constance was born on April 30, 1953, in Port Washington, daughter of James and Margaret Dineen Swan. She grew up in the Mequon area and attended local schools, graduating from Homestead High School.
Connie took employment at Pioneer Container and remained through the transition to Wabash and International Paper as part of the Operations Management team. She retired after 34 years on the job.
On April 9, 1997, Connie was united in marriage with Gary Trepanier in Jamaica. The couple lived in Mequon and later moved to Grafton.
Connie enjoyed golf, was a big fan of the Green Bay Packers, and enjoyed casino trips to try her luck at the slots every now and then. She had an infectious laugh and a smile that could light up a room.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Gary; stepson Zachary (Kayla) Trepanier of Menomonee Falls; grandchildren Nora and Owen; brother Patrick (Terry) Swan of Trenton; and sisters Mary (Mike) Mansueto of Naples, FL and Maureen (Matthew) Groholski of Brookfield. She is further survived by members of the Baehler family, many nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents, James and Margaret; brother Michael Swan and stepfather Keith Baehler.
Per Connie’s wishes, no services will be held at this time; if desired, memorials in her name may be sent to the Ozaukee campus of the Wisconsin Humane Society.
The Eernisse Funeral Home in Cedarburg is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.