Consuelo C. Rios
Aug. 23, 1942 - Aug. 11, 2021
Consuelo “Connie” C. Rios (nee Caldera) age 78 passed away on Wednesday August 11, 2021. She was born on August 23, 1942, in Puebla, Mexico to Martha and Richard Caldera Castillo and was raised in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico. She later married Jose Rios Sr. and began her family. Connie’s passions were gardening, birds and most of all every moment she could with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church in Slinger.
Consuelo is survived by her children Jose (Marilyn) Rios Jr., Rosa (George) Fettig, Martha Rios-Bledsoe (Steve), Carolina (Tony) Cabino, her grandchildren Chrystal (Andrew) Michael, Christopher (Karyn) Rios, Justin (Amanda) Schladweiler, Jared (Kelly) Schladweiler, Janessa Rios, James (Taylor) Fettig, Andrea Fettig, Dennis Hockwalt, great-grandchildren Micaden, Evangeline, Payton, Loralei, Greyson, Damion, Donte, Roman, Cal and Quinn, other relatives in Mexico and Texas, and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jose Sr., daughter Maria Angela, her sister Soccoro, her brothers Theodore, Charles, Arnold, Fernando and Robert.
A Memorial Service for Consuelo will be held at 12:00 pm on Thursday, August 19th at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W Paradise Dr. West Bend, WI 53095) with Fr. Richard Stoffel presiding. Visitation will be at the funeral Home on Thursday from 10:00 am until 11:45 am. Final place of rest will at the New St Peter Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Dr Serna and staff, Dr Eric Weber, nurse Sandy and staff at Waukesha Memorial Hospital, Aurora Health in Hartford and ProHealth Angels Grace Hospice for the excellent care given to our Mom.
Memorials to the Diabetes Association or the American Cancer or Heart Foundations are appreciated.
Phillip Funeral Home is serving the family and can be reached at 262-338-2050.