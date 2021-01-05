LOMIRA
Craig A. Batzler
May 19, 1960 - Jan. 2, 2021
Craig A. Batzler, 60, of Lomira was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at his home.
He was born on May 19, 1960, to the late Hillary and Joy (nee Riffel) Batzler in West Bend. Craig worked for Mayville engineering for 25 years until he retired in 2019. On March 19, 2010, he was united in marriage to Tabetha Schneider in Lomira and were together for 25 years. Craig was a big Green Bay Packers fan as well as the Wisconsin Badgers. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and will be missed by all who knew him.
Those Craig leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Tabetha Batzler; three children, Heather (Henrique) Hilgenberg, Anthony (Rachel) Batzler, and Sarah (Charles) Bock; a stepson, Steven (Miranda) Neuy; 13 grandchildren, Elizabeth Hilgenberg, Evelyn Hilgenberg, Leonardo Hilgenberg, Emily Hilgenberg; James Batzler, Nathan Batzler, Oliva Bock, Paige Bock, Edwin Bock, and baby Hilgenberg coming this June; four step-grandchildren, Damien Kenowski, Danton Kenowski, Athena Neuy, and Gwendolyn Neuy; a sister, Debby Lewis; two brothers, Steven Batzler and Clayton Batzler; sister-in-law, Whisper Batzler; many nieces nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Darryl Batzler and brother-in-law, Jim Lewis.
A private service will be held.
