WEST BEND
Cynthia Ann Lahr
April 21, 1953 - May 22, 2021
Cynthia A. Lahr (nee Rocque), age 68, of West Bend passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Germantown. She was born on April 21, 1953, in Milwaukee to Richard and Jean (nee Marquardt). She attended Messmer High School and was a licensed cosmetologist. On June 23, 1973 Cynthia married the love of her life, Paul J. Lahr.
Cindy spent her retirement enjoying snuggling with her beloved cat Miss Maggie, crocheting and watching the Hallmark Channel. Her greatest love, aside from her husband, Paul, who preceded her in death, was her grandchildren, Hannah (Nick), Tyler, Sara (“Frank”) and Jake. Her favorite place and where she also found the most joy was at her daughter and son-in-law’s home, Becky and Brian Kaminski, where
they shared holidays, backyard cookouts and making memories. She will be missed by those she left behind.
A funeral service for Cindy will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 28, in the chapel at Washington County Memorial Park Cemetery (3358 W Paradise Drive, West Bend).
Visitation will be on Friday at the chapel from 1:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Entombment will follow.
Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.