Cynthia ‘Cindy’ Biertzer
Nov. 22, 1956 - March 21, 2020
Cynthia “Cindy” Biertzer, 63, of Brownsville, found peace after her battle with cancer on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du lac.
Cindy was born on November 22, 1956, to the late Merlin and Shirley (nee Rose) Biertzer in West Bend. She attended West Bend West High School. Cindy worked for Amity Leather for 17 years. She moved to Colorado for a short time and worked at Ram Electronics. Following her heart, she moved back to West Bend in 1997 and then she worked at Virtex/MTI for 17 years. Cindy enjoyed playing bingo, playing the slots, and watching the Packers. She especially enjoyed watching her grandson ride his dirtbikes and spending time with family and friends. Aside from being a neat freak and the worst backseat driver, Cindy will especially be remembered for her one-of-a-kind laugh, or shall we say, cackle. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Those Cindy leaves behind to cherish her memory include her daughter, Tonya (Jaime) Wery; her grandson, Ronin Wery; two brothers, Michael “Mike” (Sheila) Biertzer and Robert “Bob” (Renee Potrykus) Biertzer; a niece, Stephanie (Brent) Retzlaff; three nephews, Derec (Pamela) Biertzer, Robbie (Rachel) Biertzer, and Matthew (Sara Leser) Biertzer; aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Cindy was preceded in death many aunts and uncles.
A memorial service in remembrance of Cindy will be held on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. until 3:45 p.m.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Hospice Home of Hope and the Kramer Cancer Center for all their help and care.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Cindy’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.