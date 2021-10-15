SHEBOYGAN FALLS
Cynthia “Cindy” J. Cichosz
Dec. 5, 1957 - Oct. 10, 2021
Cynthia “Cindy” J. Cichosz (Krueger) passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at the Sharon Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls. She was born on Dec. 5, 1957, in Milwaukee, to Paul and Alice Krueger.
Cindy’s passion for 42 years was being a payroll professional, earning Certified Payroll Professional designation. She was a member of APA National Speakers Bureau. She was a founding member of Greater Milwaukee APA Association, serving many roles including president, and Toasters for Independence Chapter of Toastmasters International. Cindy was recognized as APA’s “Payroll Hall of Fame,” Meritorious Service Award and Kronos Education Grant. Payroll was Cindy’s superpower, and she was knowledgeable, successful and respected by many.
On Sept. 25, 1976, she married her soulmate, Robert “Bob” E. Cichosz. They enjoyed riding their Harley, cruising in their GTO and enjoying time with family and friends.
Cindy is survived by her cherished siblings Gary Krueger, Cheryl (Lee) Damrow, Carey (Fred) Neubauer, and Bruce (Cyndi) Krueger; cherished sister-in-law Karen Kerkela, Lynn (John) Kerkela and Gail Wichowski. She was loving Aunt Cindy “Cinderella” of Lisa (Waldo) Riesterer, Leroy Damrow, Julie (Ron) Setzer, Paul (Laura) Krueger, Scott Krueger, Dan Kerkela, Lisa (Perry) Ruiz, Amy Agbuis, Kelly (Steve) Krajcik, Abby and Lucas Wichowski; cherished great-aunt and great-great-aunt of Justin, Cody, Breanna, Jessica, Mercedez, Tyler, Kadence, Dayton, Lydia Rae, Landon, Mason, Brinley, Chase, Myka, Bentley, Harper, Jake, Jenna, Myranda, Collin, Ashley, Shya, Malana, Ian and Evan. She was special godmother of Paul Krueger and Chelsie (Chmielewski) Neill. She was closest friend of Lisa, Jeff and Cole Chmielewski, Chelsie (Jeff) Neill; special friend of Nancy and Red Kaegler. She also is survived by other family and many friends.
Cindy was preceded in death by her beloved husband; her parents; her in-laws Gene, Irene and Alma Cichosz; and brother-in-law Ed Miske. She is joined in heaven by her beloved puppy dogs Missy, Max, Hollie and Nicki, and dearly missed by her girl Cutie.
Cindy’s family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank-you to the staff at Aurora Medical Center, Grafton and Susan S. Richardson Community Hospice, Sheboygan Falls.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Washington County Humane Society, National Kidney Foundation and care of Cindy’s girl, Cutie.
A funeral service for Cindy will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel, 1420 W. Paradise Drive in West Bend. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, and from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 21, 2021. Interment will take place at 12:00 noon on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Washington County Memorial Park in West Bend.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call
262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.