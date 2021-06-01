Dale E. Duckert, 81
Dale Ernst Duckert of Cedarburg passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at the age of 81 years.
“Big Dale” was born in Milwaukee on May 1, 1940, to the late Katherine (nŽe Keller) and William Duckert.
He was the devoted husband of the late Kris and loving father of Leah (Chris) Duckert-Kroll and Denise (Randy) Sams. He was treasured “Bubby” to Dominic, Maddox, Luca, and Isabella Balistrieri. He was dear brother to Lois Schmidt, Glenn (Barb), and the late Ronald and Gary Duckert, cherished stepfather to Peter (Fran) Balistrieri and best friend to Steve (Jane) Martzahl. Dale leaves behind a vast network of other close friends and family.
Dale was an incredibly generous soul; you’d never pay for a meal, or leave his house without a souvenir. He always lent a hand whenever possible and loved helping people, whether it was collecting and delivering books for the Veterans Administration, or donating to various charities. Dale was an expert on World War II and voraciously read any nonfiction book he could about the subject. He also loved all animals (but loved his dogs Shy and Dixie the most), whether it was feeding peanuts to the squirrels on his porch, feeding kippers to the neighborhood stray cats, or gourmet birdseed to the birds in his many feeders. His friends and family will remember him for his penchant for enjoying a good practical joke. Dale and his wife, Kris, loved traveling to Sedona, Arizona.
Dale started riding motorcycles when he was 17, and founded a few different Milwaukee-area motorcycle clubs in his younger years. He was a materials specialist at Harley-Davidson and ran the docks and warehouse of the Juneau Avenue plant for over 40 years until his retirement. He also ran the Muscular Dystrophy Association Tomahawk Rally Raffle for decades.
Dale’s family would like to thank the medical team at Columbia St. Mary’s Ozaukee for their care and effort. We thank Lawlis Hospice for their compassion - both for Dale, and his family. We also thank Pastor Andrew from Christ Church Mequon for helping Dale transition in a way that only he could.
