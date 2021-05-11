Dale H. Baumbach, 68
Dale H. Baumbach of Cedarburg passed away peacefully on Monday, May 3, 2021, at the age of 68. He will be survived by his loving and caring wife Cherri (nee Van Ryzin) of 30 years. He was brother-in-law of Jan (Jim) Gottfried, Ron (Donna) Van Ryzin, the late Doug (Carol) Van Ryzin, and Gary (Lucy) Van Ryzin. He will also be missed by special friend Cindy McMullen, many other nieces, nephews, and friends.
Dale loved camping, woodworking, cooking, baking, and reading. He also loved computers and sci-fi. He especially adored his cats Magoo and Chandler. No matter the circumstance, Dale was a fun-loving and positive guy.
A special thank-you to the doctors and nurses at Aurora Grafton Hospital, Davita Dialysis, and Community Care of Ozaukee County for their care of Dale.
Visitation was held at Krause Funeral Home, 7001 Brown Deer Road, Milwaukee, WI 53223 on Monday, May 10, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. with a service at 7 p.m.