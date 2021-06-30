Dale H. Jackson
Dec. 29, 1933 - June 28, 2021
Dale H. Jackson, age 87, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021. He was born on December 29, 1933 in Mauston, and graduated from North Division High School. He married Kay (nee Hinkle) on January 3, 1959 at St. Peter’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Milwaukee. Dale worked at AO Smith for 34 years.
He is survived by his sons, Mark, Scott (Tricia) and Craig (Kathy); grandchildren, Matthew, Heather (Brian), Shaun, Kayla, Nicole, Sarah, Felicity; siblings, Virginia Werner and Don (Sandy) Jackson; great-grandchildren, Keagan and Spencer Stevens.
He is preceded in death by wife Kay; son Timothy and sister Beverly Altinger.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to the staff of Ivy Manor III.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
The Phillip Funeral Home is assisting the family.
(262) 338-2050/www.phillipfuneralhome.com.