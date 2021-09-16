Dale Rulo
Aug. 15, 1936 — July 28, 2021
Dale Rulo, age 84, of South Dakota entered eternal life on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. He was born on Aug. 15, 1936, to Clifford and Mary Rulo.
Dale was always on the go. He was well known for having a great sense of humor. Dale enjoyed spending time outdoors, camping during the summer across the United States, hiking, deer hunting, taking the boat out fishing. He loved to play sports with his children as they were growing up. Dale could play basketball, baseball, and even tennis. He was a member of a billiards league at BJ’s bar and was a talented pool player. Most importantly Dale enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was the beloved husband of the late Betty and the late Patricia; loving father of Debra Mazurek, Vicki (Joe) Sturdivant, Denise Rulo, and Chris (Deidre) Engler. He also was the loved grandfather of Andrea, Daniel, Anthony, Rochelle, Heather, Christine, Rueben, Gary, Sara, Chris, Jr., Chelsie, Collin, and Connor. Dale also has many cherished great-grandchildren. He was dear brother of Bill Rulo and Clarence (Elaine) Rulo. Dale was also preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Mary; siblings, Mick, Minerva, and Lester; dear dogs, Cricket and Muffy; and his pet raccoons, Smokey and Bandit.
