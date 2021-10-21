Daniel Elroy Sieracki, 92
February 5, 1929 - October 17, 2021
“We Dig You!” Dan’s Grading & Trenching’s green trucks sported that familiar slogan and were recognized by all in Grafton and the surrounding area. Dan Sieracki built his business from the bottom “down,” so to speak, and literally changed the landscape in the area. It was a familiar sight to see trucks and heavy equipment heading down Maple Road in Grafton.
Daniel Elroy Sieracki passed away on October 17 at the age of 92 as a result of injuries suffered in a fall. He was born on February 5, 1929, in Manitowoc to Sylvester and Edna (Pekorski) Sieracki, the second of two sons. Dan was a strong, independent self-made man. He left home not long after his mother died when he was 12 to forge his own way in life. He served in the U.S. Army on the front lines during the Korean War.
In 1950, he married Christine Dolsen of Michigan and upon his return from the war, they settled in Grafton where they raised four sons. Dan eventually passed the business to his son Don, and once retired he and Christine enjoyed traveling the country in their motor home. When Christine died in 2005, Dan continued traveling and enjoyed spending winters at his vacation home in Texas. In summers he enjoyed living back in Grafton at the property on Maple Road, where he loved caring for his flowers and feeding the turtles in his pond. He became a connoisseur of rummage sale items and spent many a morning visiting the local sales in search of bargains and more importantly, socializing. Dan was happiest when he was socializing.
Dan is survived by his sons Don (Sue) of Sheboygan, Steve of Grafton, and Larry (Rena) of Fredonia. He is further survived by 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Christine, his eldest son, Allan and brother, Carl; as well as his parents.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 22, 2021, at Pfeffer Funeral Home, 928 South 14th Street, Manitowoc. Officiating at the service will be Deacon Alan Boeldt. Dan will be laid to rest at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Manitowoc.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com.
For many years Dan enjoyed a morning routine of joining his friends for coffee at the Saukville or Grafton McDonald’s (“the coffee had better be hot”!). Thank you to the Saukville and Grafton McDonald’s for serving them so well.
In addition, the family wishes to thank the staff at Pine Haven in Sheboygan Falls for their compassionate care and service. (Dan was very happy at Pine Haven and always said the food was great!)
Grateful thanks to the staff of Sharon Richardson Hospice for their gentle care of Dan in his final days.