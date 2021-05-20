CEDARBURG
Daniel J. Davis
Nov. 9, 1963 - May 14, 2021
Despite heroic efforts, Daniel Joseph Davis of Cedarburg passed away from cancer at age 57 on May 14, 2021, with his wife Beth at his side. He was a wonderful husband and father whose legacy will live on with those he loved and the many who knew him.
Born November 9, 1963, in Oconomowoc to Lawrence and Sharon Davis, Dan was the fourth of six children in a close-knit, humor-loving family. He attended St. Jerome Grade School and graduated from Oconomowoc High School in 1981. At UW-Platteville he earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering in 1985 and was a member of Lambda Sigma Pi fraternity. He also worked toward a master’s degree at UW-Milwaukee. From 1986 to ‘89 he was the engineering liaison for the City of Milwaukee.
In 1990 he took an epic road trip around the U.S., visiting friends and family in his car with “ITZ DAN” license plates. He then lived in Kenya for a year to help build schools and hospitals and train local builders. He liked telling animated stories about that time, often while enjoying a beer, preferably an IPA. He would then subject loved ones to listen to his current music faves, whether they liked it or not.
In 1998 Dan and Susan “Beth” Iley were married. Beth laughed at Dan’s jokes, and this continued throughout their marriage. Together they have raised four wonderful sons. They ensured their home was always welcoming, and hosted legendary parties.
A lifelong avid and accomplished golfer, he loved the game. Dan spent much of his young life working (and golfing) at Lac La Belle Country Club, mainly in “The Pit” and the Pro Shop. He had Danny Noonan hair before there was a Danny Noonan. Later, he appreciated when work and golf coincided for important client meetings out on a course.
Throughout his life he enjoyed hiking, fishing, birdwatching, camping, duck hunting and bonfires. Dan cherished time with his sons: traveling up north or around the country, fishing, skiing, building birdhouses, swimming, attending sports and events or watching movies with them.
Dan dedicated the last 31 years of his career to C.G. Schmidt, most recently as senior vice president. He loved his work and was extremely skilled and dedicated to it, leading many large and transformational building and construction projects that benefited the community. He especially enjoyed mentoring newer employees. Even in his last months, he proudly revisited projects that he and his teams completed during his tenure.
Known for his great generosity, Dan did an extraordinary amount of community and volunteer work. He worked with Riveredge Nature Center, Urban Ecology Center, St. Francis Borgia School, Cedarburg/Grafton Rotary, ROLES Charter School, Journey House, and Kathy’s House, among many other groups.
Dan was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence.
He is survived by and will be sorely missed by his devoted wife, Beth, and sons Colin, Niall, Liam and Dara. Also by his mother, Sharon Davis; five siblings, Tom (Barb), Peter (Kathy), Larry (Kathy), Kate (Mike) Kotecki and Mary (Bernie) Michaud; and Dan’s mother-in-law, Ann Iley. He will also be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, other family members, friends, colleagues and the community.
Special thanks to the caring staff both at Horizon’s Kathy Hospice in West Bend and Froedtert Hospital and the Medical College of Wisconsin.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 21, at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, 1375 Covered Bridge Road, Cedarburg, WI 53012. The Rev. Patrick Burns will preside. A celebration of Dan’s life will be held at a later date, as well as a private burial.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Daniel J. Davis Scholarship Fund (contributions may be sent/payable to Messmer Catholic Schools, 742 W. Capitol Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53206) or to Riveredge Nature Center, note “in memory of Dan” (P.O. Box 26, Newburg, WI 53060).
The Eernisse Funeral Home of Cedarburg is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.