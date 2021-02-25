WEST BEND
Daniel J. Roberts
Feb. 9, 1966 - Feb. 24, 2021
Daniel J. Roberts, age 55 of West Bend, died on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at his home with his family by his side. He was born on February 9, 1966 in Milwaukee to the late Donald and Diana (nee Schlut) Roberts.
Over the years, he worked at a number of companies, including the West Bend Company, Sysco, and most recently Heavy Duty Ramps.
A favorite pastime and hobby of Danny’s was fishing. He loved to fish with his brother Sandy, and made great memories with his best buddy Kerry at Lucas Lake. He also was an avid Packers fan. His excitement during games was contagious.
His pride and joy was his daughter, Kayla. She was his world.
Survivors include his daughter, Kayla Diane Roberts of Sheboygan; two brothers, Sandy of Neenah and Darrell (Patricia) of Cedar Grove; two sisters, Cathey Carey of Milwaukee and Rita (Russ) Heishman of Franklin; his girlfriend of 23 years, Susan Rauch, West Bend, and her family Tanya Rauch (Brian Jordan) of West Bend, Kelly Rauch of West Bend, Evan and Ela Weinfurter; close family friend Tom Rauch; his best buddies of 27 years, Kerry Swosinski and Kelly Swosinski; his godson, Ronald Swosinski; other relatives and many good friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Susan’s son Michael Rauch and his Godson Kelly Swosinski Jr.
At Danny’s request, no services will be held. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. Online guest book and condolences available at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.