Hartford
Daniel L. Dvorak
Nov. 19, 1944 - April 29, 2021
Daniel L. Dvorak of Hartford entered into eternal life Thursday, April 29, 2021, at the age of 76 years. He was born November 19, 1944 son of Joseph and Esther (nee Neumann) Dvorak.
Daniel loved his children and family. His favorite pastimes were hunting, fishing, traveling, camping on the Mississippi River and just being outside in his backyard.
Daniel is survived by his wife, Sharon; his son, Duane (Jean) Dvorak; his grandson Jordan Dvorak; his special friend Darien Horst; brother Robert Dvorak; sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Karen Dvorak, his brothers Donald and Kenneth Dvorak, his aunts, uncles, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
A private service will be held.
