Daniel S. Baldwin
Oct. 21, 1961 - Dec. 27, 2021
Daniel S. Baldwin, age 60, passed away on December 27, 2021. Dan was born on October 21, 1961, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Ronald and Donna (Fink) Baldwin.
Dan was a social guy with a heart of gold. He will be dearly missed by those he loved.
Dan is survived by his sons David (Stefanie) Baldwin, Jeffrey (Jenny) Baldwin; grandchildren Kierah, Leah; brothers Todd (Ann) Baldwin, and Brian (Tammy) Baldwin. He is further survived by other relatives and friends. Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald and Donna Baldwin.
Per Dan’s wishes, no services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a cancer society of your choice.
Dan’s family wishes to thank Kathy Hospice, especially nurse Michele for the care and compassion they provided.
Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.