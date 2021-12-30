Daniel S. Szpiszar, 82
Daniel S. Szpiszar of Cedarburg passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021, at Silverado North Shore Memory Care Community after a battle with acute dementia. Dan was born in Milwaukee on March 15, 1939, and was baptized on June 18, 1939. He is the son of Samuel and Bernadine Szpiszar.
Dan was a graduate of Wauwatosa High School and began his career in the financial industry after graduation. He worked in various positions in finance and accounting and retired in 2000 after 50 years in the industry. It was at work that Dan met and married the love of his life, Eunice Dobberful. They celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary on September 2, 2021. After retirement, Dan picked up a second career and was an assistant cook with his wife, Eunice, at Trinity Lutheran Church and School. He would look forward to seeing the smiling students each day as they came for lunch.
Dan also enjoyed spending time traveling. He enjoyed trips to Hawaii, an Alaskan cruise, Door County, California, Boundary Waters fishing trips, Butchart Gardens, Seattle, the Creation Museum, and so many more. Dan had incredible patience. This was never on display more than the annual family summer vacation to Chetek. Dan loved to fish but seemed to spend the day on the boat untangling his kids’ fishing line knots, so they could continue to fish. Dan was all about creating lasting memories for his children. He has left them with so many.
Dan had a special place in his big heart for his grandchildren. You could always find Dan with a grandchild on his lap when they were young. Dan also loved to spend time visiting Arizona where his daughter and family reside. It was there that Dan would enjoy the warm sun and read for hours ... and hours.
Dan was also renowned for his extensive attention to detail, both professionally and personally. Dan was known for spending an inordinate amount of time tending to his lawn, flower, and vegetable gardens. Everything had to look just right.
Dan was passionate about his desire to serve the Lord. Dan was the treasurer at Trinity Lutheran Church and School for 20-plus years. He also served on several boards for many years dedicating so much of his free time to his church. Dan also was interested in mission work. In 2012 Dan joined a group of parishioners that went to Ghana, Africa. Dan described it as the trip of a lifetime. It was at his church that Dan formed so many loving and lasting friendships that he so cherished. Dan had a smile that would light up a room. He was known for greeting everyone he encountered with a firm handshake or a lasting hug.
Preceded in death by his parents, Dan is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Eunice (nee Dobberfuhl); his brother, Jim (Sharon) Szpiszar; he was a loving father to his daughter, Annette (Gerry) Gong, sons Marc (Jodi Kessel) Szpiszar, Jon Szpiszar, and Jay (Michelle) Szpiszar. He is further survived by 9 grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
His family would like to thank the entire staff at Silverado North Shore Memory Care Community for the special care they provided to Dan while he was there. In addition, his family would like to thank those at Horizon Health Care for their help and support.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 3, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church in Freistadt. Interment will be at the church cemetery. Visitation will be at the church on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church and School or Trinity Historical Society are appreciated.
