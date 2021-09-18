CAMPBELLSPORT
Daniel ‘Schlup’ D. Wanke
Oct. 31, 1956 - Sept. 15, 2021
Daniel “Schlup” D. Wanke, 64, of Campbellsport passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at his home. He was born in Milwaukee on October 31, 1956, the son of Ervin and Celine (Ellenbecker) Wanke. Dan worked at Mercury Marine in Fond du Lac before retiring. He was a great outdoorsman enjoying hunting and fishing. He was a very talented craftsman and artist. Dan was a very kindhearted and generous man and had a great sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by all.
Survivors include his mother, Celine; siblings Michael Wanke, Diane (Charles) Muckerheide, Marlene (Daniel) Herriges, Doreen (special friend John VanCleve) Burton, Jeannette (John) McLeer, Kevin (Chris) Wanke, Joan (Brian) Brown and Cindy (Todd) Giese; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Dan was preceded in death by his father, Ervin; brother-in-law, Penny Burton, and sister-in-law, Sandy Wanke.
A memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 22, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Twohig Funeral Home, 109 W. Main St. Campbellsport. A short service will be held at 7:30 p.m.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guest book and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.