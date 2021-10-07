SLINGER
Darlene Eleanor Lehn
May 6, 1939 - Oct. 2, 2021
Darlene E. Lehn (Henke), 82, of Slinger, passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021, peacefully. It was all very sudden and unexpected. She woke up with a headache and was diagnosed with a brain hemorrhage that could not be repaired.
Darlene is survived by her four children, Jimmy (YeVette) Lehn of Gales Ferry, CT, Michael (Rose) Lehn, Dewitt, MI, Bonnie (Bruce) Scheerer of Campbellsport, Kathleen (Peter) Bingen, and stepdaughter Charlotte (Patrick) Czarnecki. Her grandchildren Jackson Scheerer, Peter (Ann Marie) Scheerer, Joshua (Cherrita) Scheerer, Rick (Kaila) Bingen, Alexa Bingen, Amanda Lehn, Lucas (Kristin) McKinnis, Cody (Tara) McKinnis, and Carrie Ann (Luis) Castillo. Her sisters Mary (Michael) Flanders, Red Granite, Carol (Van) Kinnunen, Ashland, Brothers John (Kathy) Henke, Donald (Linda) Henke, Thomas (Mary) Henke, Richard Henke, Fond du Lac. She also leaves behind many, many nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren and friends.
Darlene is preceded in death by her parents John J. and Elizabeth M. Henke, daughter Jacqueline Lehn, sister Dorothy Mayer and brother-in-law Robert Mayer, brother Michael Henke and ex-husband/friend Frederick Lehn.
Darlene received a GED in 1992 and went on to receive a diploma in “Industrial Screen Printing” at Moraine Park Technical College in 1993.
Darlene was a sweet, kind, quiet woman who led a very tough life. She worked very hard to put food on the table and to make sure her children turned out to be worthy individuals and she was so proud when they all graduated from different colleges and technical schools and ended up with beautiful families.
Darlene worked wherever she had to make ends meet, but three of those places are noteworthy. The first being Chrysler Corporation in Hartford where she worked hard in the factory on night shift; in the years to come she would end up back there under the new name U.S. Marine Corporation, a few years later until they closed their doors. From Chrysler, Darlene and her now ex-husband Fritz bought a resort and tavern up in Couderay, Wisconsin on Blueberry Lake just south of Hayward. I cannot even begin to tell you what a job that was bartending and keeping the cabins clean and rented out. That was in the mid-1970s. After moving back to the Slinger area in 1979, she found some different jobs until she had gone back to US Marine, when they closed, she went to Moraine Park to receive a degree in Industrial Screenprinting. She loved college. She had never felt like she had a good education and this turn of events allowed her to receive her GED and a diploma. We were all so proud of her! Following that she found that a lot of her co-workers from US Marine were working at Wacker corporation in Menomonee Falls and she went to work there until she retired 17 years ago.
Darlene was extremely beautiful inside and out and even though she was quiet, she was tough as nails. There is no doubt in our mind that she is in a place with no pain, struggle or fear. She is with God and all her family and friends before her. She deserves it.
A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 pm on Monday, October 11, 2021, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Dr. West Bend, WI 53095) with Fr. Jonathon Schmeckel presiding. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Monday, October 11, from 10 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. Interment will follow at Diefenbach Cemetery in Slinger.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated.
A special thank you to her doctor of 40 years, Dr. Eric Weber, and his nurse Sandy Friedl, and Stacy Brandt, NP from Slinger’s Aurora Clinic. We also have a great appreciation for the staff at Serenity Villa, who in a very short time made my Mom feel at home and took such great care of her! And of course, all of the wonderful doctors, nurses and aides at Aurora’s Hartford Memorial Hospice Care unit. They made our weeklong stay with them as comfortable as it can be, and all had such wonderful kind stories and words to share with us.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.
