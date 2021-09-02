WEST BEND
David A. Ritter
Nov. 9, 1936 - Aug. 30, 2021
David A. “Dave” Ritter, age 84 years, of West Bend was called home to be with the Lord on August 30, 2021 at Compassionate Heights in West Bend surrounded by his loving family.
Dave was born on November 9, 1936 in Milwaukee to George and Gladys Ritter (nee Jenkinson).
Dave was a machinist at Babcock & Wilcox Company. Woodworking and building doll houses were his hobbies. In his younger years, he could be found hunting and fishing. An avid County-Western music fan. He attended numerous concerts, Jean Shepard, The Letterman, Mel Tillis, T.G. Sheppard, Mickey Gilley, Charley Pride, Marty Stuart and many, many more.
Those Dave leaves behind to cherish his memory include his fiance, Kathleen Vaughan (nee Bruendl); daughter, Pam (Gary) Bares; two granddaughters, Dayna Bares and Nikki (Nick) Oelke; three great-grandsons, Isaac, Cullin, and Easton Oelke; other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Dave was preceded in death by his brother, William (Joyce) Ritter.
Mass of Christian Burial for Dave will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Parish (406 Jefferson St.- West Bend, WI 53090) with Father Patrick Wendt officiating. Interment at Washington County Memorial Park in West Bend.
Dave’s family will greet relatives and friends at Church on Wednesday from 12 p.m. until the time of service.
Please direct memorials to American Heart Association or American Cancer Society.
Dave’s family extends their heartfelt appreciation to Father Pat Wendt for celebrating the Mass, and the staff at Compassionate Heights and Preceptor Hospice for the loving care they provided.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Dave’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.