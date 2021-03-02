David Alan Fuller
July 20, 1939 - February 24, 2021
David Alan Fuller, age 81, passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. He was born July 20, 1939, in Black Earth to Thomas S. and Agnus (nee Baumgardener) Fuller and was raised there. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1957-1962. On June 3, 1972, he married Adeline (nee Drotzur) and they began their family. Adeline passed away on November 19, 2015.
Dave worked for Goodyear Tire Company for 44 years before retiring. His hobbies were woodworking, garden railroads, German events, dancing, going out to eat with friends and he was an avid car enthusiast.
David is survived by his son, David (Sarah) Fuller Jr.; sister Mildred Weber of Beaver Dam; and stepson Tom (Tracy) Mueller; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
The family would like to thank all the staff at the Cottages, Cedar Bay West, and Cedar Community Hospice for all their wonderful care they gave to David.
Private Services were held
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.