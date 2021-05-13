TOWN OF HARTFORD
David Allen Ursprung
February 27, 1953 - May 10, 2021
David Allen Ursprung, age 68, of the Town of Hartford passed away following a short and difficult battle with cancer on Monday, May 10, 2021, at the Aurora Medical Center- Hartford.
Dave was born February 27, 1953, in Waukegan, Illinois, son of Mary E. (nee Theis) and William O. Ursprung. Dave was united in marriage to Vicki L. Martens on August 10, 1973, in Waukegan, IL, and moved to Hartford in 1994.
Dave enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, playing his guitars, fishing, model railroading, woodworking, working in the yard, and his time as RSO at the Hartford Gun Club. Dave was looking forward to his retirement from Buzzi Unicem, where he was a dedicated employee for nearly 33 years.
Dave is survived by his loving and devoted wife of nearly 48 years, Vicki; beloved sons, Nicholas Ursprung of Theresa and Josh (Jessica) Ursprung of Sheboygan; cherished grandchildren, Adalyn, William, and Xander Ursprung; dear sister, Mary Young. He is further survived by his mother-in-law, Sally Martens; brothers-in-law, David Martens and John (Carmelle) Martens; treasured fur companions, Bentley, Marty, and Purr-cey; among many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Robert Martens; and brother-in-law, William Young.
A memorial gathering will be held Sunday, May 16, 2021, from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at the Shimon Funeral Home (824 Union St., Hartford, WI 53027) concluding with Service at 2:00 p.m.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.