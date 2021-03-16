David Bott, 68
David Bott, 68, of Mequon and Bonduel, passed away on March 10, 2021, at UW-Madison Hospital. He was born on February 24, 1953, a son of the late John and Irene (Kieckhafer) Bott.
David lived in Mequon most of his life, having worked at Auer Steel Co. his entire career. Following retirement, he moved to Bonduel so he could fulfill a lifelong dream of being a farmer, and he also worked at the co-op.
He had many hobbies and passions, which include snowmobiling, jet skiing, fishing, ATV riding, being on a tractor, and going to Crivitz.
He is survived by his cousins: Neil (Rita) Karthauser, Jerry (Mary) Karthauser, and Nicki (Allan) Alsberg; special friends: Ruth and Lonnie Heller, Toni and John Sr. Heller, Jeff Habermann; Eric Anderson; and his dog, Libby.
He was preceded in death by his parents and many other family members.
Visitation for David will take place at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Navarino, on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, from 10 a.m. until the funeral Mass at 11 a.m. with Fr. David Greskowiak officiating. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.
Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed to David’s family at www.muehlboettcher.com.