David Boyles, 81
David Boyles joined his Savior for all eternity on April 28, 2021, at the age of 81.
He is survived by his wife Peg Boyles, sons Tyler (Heidi) Boyles, Eden Prairie, MN, Chad (Lori) Boyles, Pewaukee, stepdaughter Sara (David) Biskup, West Allis, stepson Nick (Tracy) Sranske, New Berlin, brother Joseph (Shirley) Boyles, Toledo, and grandchildren Calvin Boyles, Eden Prairie, MN, and Hannah Boyles, Eden Prairie, MN.
Born January 9, 1940, in Toledo, OH, to George Fletcher and Virginia Nell Boyles, he came to Cedarburg in 1976. His “doer” nature took hold right away when he became one of the founders of Cedarburg soccer and the Cedarburg booster club. That attitude of giving to the community never changed. He raised money for lights on the high school field, park bandshell, library, Family Sharing, American Legion and any other organization that asked including two weeks cleanup work in New Orleans after Katrina.
His creativity expressed itself in all aspects of his life from the Oriole feeders he built to the music he made. He was a musician playing rhythm bones with Razzamatazz Dixieland band, Finbar McCarthy at Irish Fest, rock and roll bands, Latin bands, and leading a “Twelve Days of Christmas” sing-along at the Java House. He fulfilled one of his dreams when he played “March of the Tin Soldiers” with the Milwaukee Symphony at the Rotary Christmas concert.
He was an energetic and adventuresome man with a big personality. He began doing triathlons at 71 competing in 20 events throughout the state advancing to the nationals and world competition in Chicago.
His devotion to his family, friends, community, and faith was unfailing, happiest when he made others happy. Many people showed love and kindness during his 2-year illness. Thank you.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 5:00 PM on Tuesday July 20, 2021 at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church North in Cedarburg. David’s family will receive visitors at church on Tuesday from 2:00-4:40 PM. There will be a Cedarburg American Legion Post 288 walk-through at 4:45 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Cedarburg Public Library are appreciated.
The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.