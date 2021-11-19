WEST BEND
David J. Martin
Jan. 18, 1931 - Nov. 17, 2021
David J. Martin of West Bend died on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Lawliss Family Hospice in Mequon at the age of 90 years. He was born on January 18, 1931 in Antigo to the late Joseph and Emma (nee Fischer) Martin.
On November 10, 1956, he was united in marriage to Elmyra L. Laubenstein in West Bend.
As a child, his family moved to West Bend. David attended local schools, graduating from West Bend High School with the Class of 1949. He then started working at Amity Leather Products, retiring after 44 years of employment.
In 1951, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. During the Korean Conflict, he was stationed in Germany. Following his discharge in 1954, he returned to West Bend and continued working at Amity.
As a long-time member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, he volunteered in many areas. For 22 years, he was the director of the Handbell Choir and was the church representative for the Lutheran Laymen’s League in West Bend and St. Louis, MO.
He also was on the Thrivent Board of Directors, was a member of the board and volunteered with the Wisconsin Division of the Orphan Grain Train for more than 30 years. He also served Washington County as a member of the County Board of Supervisors.
David loved to travel. He and Elmyra visited all 50 states, all but one province of Canada and also Mexico. Many of their trips and vacations included their children and grandchildren.
On May 16, 2015, he participated in the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. Being able to visit the memorials as a veteran was something he cherished for the rest of his life.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years Elmyra; 2 children: Daniel (Mary Husar) Martin of West Bend and Lori (Chuck Hentz) Beck of West Bend; 5 grandchildren: Kyle Beck, Heidi (Robert) Hearley, Wendi (Trevor Sepstead) Beck, Emily Husar Martin and Andrew Husar Martin; 4 great-grandsons: Colton, Jameson, Beckett and Brody; 2 brothers: Vernon Martin of West Bend and Allan Martin of Oshkosh; 4 sisters: Joanne (Tom) Weddig of Oshkosh, Kay (Roger) Frank of Denver, CO, Susan (Ted) Bruesch of West Bend and Jacquie (Dennis) Hall of West Bend; 1 brother-in-law Howard (Shirley) Laubenstein of Campbellsport; 1 sister-in-law Elvera Voss of West Bend; nieces, nephew, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his parents-in-law Erwin and Renata Laubenstein; brothers-and-sisters-in-law: Rose Martin, Sue Martin, Elroy (Frieda) Laubenstein, Marvin (Angie) Laubenstein, Armin (Bernice) Laubenstein, Roman (Laverne) Laubenstein and Charles Voss.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 22 from 4 until 7 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. at the Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend, and also Tuesday, November 23 from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in West Bend. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. at church with Rev. Steven Reynolds officiating. Burial will follow in Washington County Memorial Park. Military Honors will be provided by the West Bend Veterans Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John’s Lutheran Church, Lutheran Hour Ministries or Orphan Grain Train are appreciated.
Messages of comfort and condolence for the family may me left in an online guestbook at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.