David Lee Strassman
Aug. 25, 1948 - Aug. 19, 2021
David L. “Donald Duck” Strassman, 73, of Brownsville passed away on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at his home.
David was born the son of Alvin and Cyrena (Wetzel) Strassman on May 31, 1948 in Fond du Lac. He was married to Grace E. Gerth on August 25, 1973 at St. Luke’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Knowles. David was a veteran of the U.S. Army during Vietnam and was a member of the Lomira American Legion Post #347. David was a member of St. Luke’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Knowles. He was a member of the Knowles Fire Department and a member of The Rat Club. Donald Duck was a longtime truck driver.
David is survived by his wife Grace; his children: Brian (Anne) Steger of St. Lawrence and Paul (Julie) Strassman of Brownsville; his brothers: Art Strassman of Texas and Neil (Claudia) Strassman of St. Killian; five grandchildren; two great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers: Allan, Roger and Gordon; brother-in-law David Gerth; sister-in-law Carol Prost; two nephews: Randy and Allan Strassman.
A memorial gathering will be held at St. Luke’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Knowles on Friday, September 10, 2021 from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 1 p.m. Rev. Matthew Kuske will officiate. Inurnment will take place at St. Luke’s Cemetery in Knowles with graveside military honors conducted by the Lomira American Legion Post #347.
The Strassman family would like to thank Agnesian Hospice especially Amanda for their care and support.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.