David Tucholka, 84
David Tucholka passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at the age of 84. Dave is survived by his wife of 63 years, Nancy Ann (Lees), and their three sons, Steve (Barb), Scott (Janice), and Bill (Kim); and sister Irene Gnacinski and sister-in-law Natalie Tucholka. He was grandfather of Angela (Justin), Christina (Evan), Nicholas, Jennifer, Jenni (Matt), Garrett (Courtney), and Jordan; and great-Grandfather of Hunter, Haley, Tyler, Steven, Madison, Macalister, and Scarlett.
Dave was the ninth and youngest child of John and Louise Tucholka, born February 12, 1937, with siblings Margaret, John, Ruth, Dorothy, Jack, Irene, Robert, and Carl. Dave and Nancy were married Aug. 2, 1958. His work took him and his family from Milwaukee to Evansville, Indiana, to Beloit, to Cedarburg. Dave moved to West Bend to be closer to wife Nancy, who is currently a resident at Samaritan Health Center.
Over the years, Dave was involved with Beer Town Campers, the Voyagers Drum and Bugle Corps as president and bus driver, Parade Specialty (PSI) where he helped organized and execute hundreds of parades throughout the Midwest, and his proudest achievement of serving as commodore at South Shore Yacht Club.
The visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, starting at 10 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, W61-N498 Washington Ave., Cedarburg. A celebration of life service will be held at 12:00 p.m. (noon).
In remembrance of David’s life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to either the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Mueller Funeral Home of Cedarburg is serving the family. For more information, call 262-377-0380 or for online condolences please visit www.muellerfunerahome.com.