Fredericksburg, Texas
David W. Mayer
Aug. 23, 1945 - Jan. 7, 2021
David W. Mayer of Fredericksburg, Texas, formerly of West Bend, died on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at the age of 75 years. He was born on August 23, 1945, in West Bend to the late Edward and Ella (nee Braun) Mayer.
On July 13, 1968, he united in marriage to Audrey D. Vanderwalker in West Bend.
He is survived by his wife, Audrey D. Mayer of Fredericksburg, Texas; three sisters: Ruth Zechmeister of Wisconsin, Marion Wellenstein of Wisconsin and Hilda Weinke of Wisconsin.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, David William Mayer, and six brothers.
After he graduated from West Bend High School, he went on to attend Lakeland College where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. He later attended the University of West Florida, earning his MBA in Business Administration. He was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. He served 13 years in the Air Force, retiring as a captain. He was awarded the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Force Commendation, Combat Readiness and the 3 Vietnam medals. He was a member of various churches, the last being Zion Lutheran Church in Fredericksburg. He was at Sara Lee Coffee & Tea in Houston, Texas, for 23 years as a scheduler.
Graveside services with military honors will be held on Tuesday, January 26, at 10 a.m. at the Washington County Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be given in his memory to the Zion Lutheran Church, Michael J. Fox Parkinson Foundation or to the charity of your choice.
