MAYVILLE
Dawn M. Coulter
Nov. 14, 1962 - July 20, 2021
Dawn M. Coulter, 58, of Mayville passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at her home.
She was born on November 14, 1962, to Kermit and Gertrude (nee Grulke) Coulter in Fond du Lac. She graduated from Kewaskum High School in 1981.
Dawn started her working career at The Dinner Bell Restaurant and then worked at Beatrice Cheese. She later worked at Fleet Farm in West Bend and was currently working at MEC in Beaver Dam. Dawn was a member of the Wisconsin Trappers Association and the Consistory at church. She liked working on the family farm, gardening, trapping, and deer hunting. Dawn enjoyed going to the fair, truck and tractor pulls, and going to flea markets and rummage sales. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and will be missed.
Those Dawn leaves behind to cherish her memory include her father, Kermit Coulter; a twin brother, Russell Coulter; significant other, John Ripple; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her mother Gertrude Coulter.
A funeral service in remembrance of Dawn will be held on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Salem United Church of Christ, 8925 County Rd. W, Campbellsport.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the church from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Dawn's arrangements.
(www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in the care of Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington Street, West Bend, WI 53095.