Debra ‘Debbie’ Bultman, 61
Funeral services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, Freistadt, 10729 N. Freistadt Road on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. (noon) for Debra “Debbie” Ann Bultman, who died on Monday, March 22, 2021 at the age of 61 years at Lawlis Family Hospice of natural causes. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church, Freistadt appreciated. For online condolences please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.
Debbie was born in Milwaukee on September 20, 1959, the daughter of the late Robert and Doris (nee Timm) Pesik. She attended and graduated from Milwaukee Lutheran School. Debbie married her high school sweetheart, John, on November 25, 1978, at Covenant Lutheran Church in Milwaukee and they were blessed with two children. She was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Freistadt. Debbie will be known for caring about other people before herself. “She will be missed by everyone who knew her.”
Debbie is survived by her husband of 42 years, John; children, Michael (Kara) Bultman and Maggie (Austin) Anderson; grandchildren, Blayr and Blake Bultman and Axton Anderson; sister, Mary (Gary) Moilanen; brother, Mike (Michelle) Pesik; sisters-in-law Charlotte (Gus) Falkenberg and Mary (Skip) Seefeldt; brother-in-law, Robert (Marilyn) Bultman. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends. Debbie was preceded in death by her parents and sister Cheryl Sherman.
