WEST BEND
Debra J. Moehr
Nov. 29, 1951 - June 13, 2021
Debra J. Moehr (nee Luehring), age 69 of West Bend, formerly of Mayville passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at her home with her children by her side.
A funeral service for Debra will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mayville at 6 p.m. with the Rev. Ken Schaub officiating. A visitation will take place from 3 p.m. until the service at 6 p.m. at the church on Thursday. Inurnment will take place at Graceland Cemetery in Mayville on Friday, June 18, 2021.
Debra was born the daughter of Donald and Harriet (Klueger) Luehring on November 29, 1951 in Fond du Lac. She was a graduate of Mayville High School. Debra was united in marriage to Allen Lee Moehr on May 26, 1973 at St. Paul’s in Mayville. Alongside her husband Allen and their children, they owned and operated Toucan Food and Frozen Custard in West Bend, retiring in 2017. After retirement, Debra enjoyed playing cards, swimming, and listening to music. Her family and friends played a special place in her heart and she cherished the time spent with them.
Debra is survived by her children: Jacquelyn (Heath) Heise of West Bend, Elizabeth Moehr of West Bend, Rebecca (Brian) Moehr-Lambrecht of West Bend, and Allen (Shavonne) Moehr II of West Bend. Her grandchildren: Vonn, Sophia, Aidan, Athena, Gabriel, Alayna, Monty, Waylon, and Eloise. Her great-granddaughter: Violet. Her siblings: Donna Luehring, Deanna (Paul) Tuchscherer, Danny (Jeanne) Luehring, Donnie (Cheryl) Luehring, Billy (Julie) Luehring, Tracy (Dave) Luehring, and Nicki (TJ) Luehring. Her in-laws: Dick (Mary) Moehr, Wayne (Joanne) Moehr, Ronnie (Pat) Moehr, Dennis (Carol) Moehr, and Terry (Gail) Moehr. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband Allen, and sister-in-law Barbara Taylor.
Special thank you to Dr. Bradley and his staff for the compassionate care shown to Debra and allowing us 6 ‘Moehr’ years with her. Also, special thanks to Horizon Hospice for their care and support. And thank you to her friend Mike for the convertible rides, card games, and most importantly his strength and friendship.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com.