Debra K. Reich
March 27, 1963 - July 10, 2021
Debra K. Reich (nee Keen) age 58 of Jackson died peacefully on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at her residence with her family by her side. She was born March 27, 1963 in Wausau to Kenneth and Rebecca (nee Kendrick) Keen.
On July 25, 1987 she was united in marriage to Gregory A. Reich in Milwaukee.
Debra was raised in Milwaukee and graduated from Madison High School with the Class of 1981 and earned her Associate Degree in Human Services from MATC in 1986. Debbie enjoyed working with children and spent most of her life in child care serving children and their families. She was an active member of her church and served in the childcare ministry teaching about God and the Bible.
She enjoyed reading, watching movies, cooking and baking and spending time with her family. Debbie had a great love for animals and had many pets throughout her life.
She was a beautiful soul and will be missed greatly.
Debra is survived by her husband of 33 years, Gregory, and 3 children: Adam, Eric and Kaitlin. She is further survived by her sister Lori (Doug) Koehn, her brother Kenneth Keen Jr., nieces, nephews other relatives and many friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents Kenneth Sr. and Rebecca Keen and her grandparents.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 12:00 noon at the Schmidt Funeral Home in Jackson with Tomm Wilson officiating. The family will greet visitors on Saturday, at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.
The Schmidt Funeral Home in Jackson is serving the family. If you would like to leave a message of comfort and condolence please visit www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.