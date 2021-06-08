Deirdre Fleming
July 20, 1948 — June 2, 2021
Deirdre Fleming passed away on June 2, 2021 of complications from a pulmonary embolism. Born on July 20, 1948, she was the daughter of Philip and Betty Fleming who called her “sweetheart”. They predeceased her. She is survived by her brothers, Scott (Barbara) of Sussex and David of Chicago, as well as her nephew Ryan (Kate) Fleming and her niece Meghan (Bryan) Schneeweis and their children Clare and Emma Fleming and Landen and Liam Schneeweis. She is also survived by her uncle, Paul Fleming
of San Diego. A 1966 graduate of West Bend High School, Deirdre also attended the University of Wisconsin. Thereafter she pursued a career as a stenographer in New York City. Deirdre enjoyed walking, reading the newspaper, watching movies, and buying gifts for her grandnieces and grandnephews. She will be laid to rest in West Bend.