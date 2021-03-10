KEWASKUM
Delores “Dee” M. Ward
September 7, 1951 - March 8, 2021
Delores “Dee” M. Ward (nee Stump), age 69, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 8, 2021, at her home in Kewaskum, surrounded by family. She was born on September 7, 1951, in Illinois to W. Austin and Margaret (nee Kaufman) Stump.
Dee enjoyed family time, volunteering, quilting, needlepoint, reading and traveling.
Dee is survived by her stepson, Steve Ward and wife Katherine Taylor; five step-grandchildren Alexandra, Isabelle, Andrew, Christian, Ethan; and six siblings, Kay Brown, Kathy Redington, Michael Stump, Marie McDonnell (Thomas), Trisha Lehman, Connie Mottley (Terry), and sister-in-law, Marge Buchholz. In addition, Dee is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Dee was preceded in death by her husband, Dave Ward; her parents, W. Austin and Margaret Stump; her brother Richard Stump; and brother-in-law, Daniel Redington.
A funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095) with Pastor Timothy Henning presiding. Visitation will be at the funeral home Sunday, March 14, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:15 p.m. Interment will be a later date at St. Lucas Cemetery in Kewaskum.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be sent to Kewaskum Community Food Pantry at P.O. Box 502 Kewaskum, WI 53040.
The family would like to express special thanks to the staff at Horizon Hospice for their care and compassion during Dee’s illness. Also, they’d like to extend special thanks for all the kind words, actions, and prayers expressed by Dee’s friends.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.