NORTH FOND DU LAC / WEST BEND
Delores E. Erickson
Nov. 7, 1938 - April 4, 2021
Delores E. Erickson, nee Menke, of North Fond du Lac, formerly of West Bend, died on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at her home at the age of 82 years. She was born on November 7, 1938, in Milwaukee to the late Elmer and Sylvia (nee Fisher) Menke.
Following her marriage to Marlyn Erickson on June 20, 1964, the couple lived in West Bend before moving to the Town of Wayne, where they lived for eight years. The family then lived in Campbellsport for a short time before returning to West Bend. Following Marlyn’s retirement in 2002, they moved to North Fond du Lac. Marlyn predeceased her on August 13, 2006.
For 23 years, she worked at Regal Ware.
Survivors include one daughter, Colleen (Jason) Yanke, of Gleason; two grandchildren: Jonathan Yahke (friend Megan Bettinger) of Rhinelander and Jordan Yahke (fiancé Rachel Bloechl) of Merrill; two brothers, Norman Menke of Hawaii and Russel Menke of Loyal; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two children, Donna and Leland; her twin brother, Daniel (June); four brothers: Gordon (Louise), Norbert (Geri), Earl (Arlene) and Glen (Mae); and one sister-in-law, Ruth Menke.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, April 9, at 11 a.m. at Washington County Memorial Park.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. Online guest book and condolences may be left for the family at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com. For more information, call 262-334-2301.