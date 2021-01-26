RICHFIELD
Delores Lee Anadell (nee Franklin)
July 7, 1934 - Jan. 23, 2021
Delores Lee Anadell (nee Franklin), age 86, was born into eternal life on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at her home in Richfield. She was born on July 7, 1934 in Ottumwa, Iowa, to Cleo Lee and Edith (nee Goodwin) Franklin.
Delores and her husband, Terry, owned a pet store for many years and after Terry’s passing, Delores spent her time in home health care. She retired when she turned 80.
Mom was a very giving person, and her smile was infectious. First and foremost, her relationship with God came first. Her personal relationship with God and her Savior was the core of her life. Her faith was always steadfast, even in the worst of times. We will miss her greatly but knowing she is with the Lord eases the sorrow. Her memory will live on within all of us.
Delores is survived by her children Cindy (John) Normington, Linda (Carl) Zelm, Mike Anadell, Pamela (Jedd) Anderson and Terri Lee (Scott) Stoltzmann. She is further survived by 18 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren.
Delores was preceded in death by her loving husband, Terrance; her parents; her granddaughter Kendra Lee; and her son-in-law Randy Finger.
A graveside service will be on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Arlington Park Cemetery (4141 South 27th St., Greenfield, WI 53221).
A special thank-you to Heartland Hospice and Kettle Moraine Bible Church.
