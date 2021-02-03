WEST BEND
Denise Marie ‘DiDi’ Reigle
July 28, 1955 - Jan. 29, 2021
Denise Marie “DiDi” Reigle (nee Ost), age 65, of West Bend, found peace on Friday, January 29, 2021, at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.
Denise (DiDi) Marie Reigle was born July 28, 1955, in Parkers Prairie, Minnesota, to the late Marvin and Dorene Ost. She graduated from Parkers Prairie High School in 1973 and was united in marriage to Douglas Reigle on July 26, 1986 in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Together they had two sons, Colin and Nathan, whom she loved more than anything.
There are not enough words to encapsulate the vivacious manner in which DiDi lived life. Her heart for people and giving spirit made it so easy to know and love her. While she was a woman of many talents (barber, den mother, lunch lady, cook, bartender), she was put on this earth to be a mother to both her own boys and to anyone lucky enough to walk into her kitchen. She was never too busy to lend a helping hand, bake or cook much-needed comfort foods, or sit down to chat about life. She also loved being everyone’s biggest cheerleader and had a yell that was instantly recognizable at any sporting event she attended.
In alignment with her true giving nature, she gave the gift of life to four strangers through the gift of donating her kidneys and lungs.
Denise is survived by her loving husband, Douglas Reigle of West Bend; two sons, Colin (Jackie) Reigle of West Bend and Nathan (Erica) Reigle of Germantown; her grandson, Harry Applegate of West Bend; two sisters, Claudette (Pat) Bettin of Parkers Prairie, MN, and Jodi (Ernest Roder) Ost of Milnor, ND; her brother, Brent (Jody) Ost of Parkers Prairie, MN; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, James and Patty Reigle of Kewaskum; her brother-in-law, Jeff (Jean) Reigle of Kewaskum; her sister-in-law, Jenny (Peter) Zack of Batavia, IL; godchildren, Jake Ost and Amber Lauthen; and so many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Denise was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Dorene Ost.
The family will have a small private funeral service. The funeral service for Denise will be livestreamed for her many other friends and acquaintances. Please visit our Myrhum-Patten Facebook page and click on the “follow” button to view the service. The funeral service will be livestreamed on Friday, February 5, 2021, at 11:00 a.m.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Friday, February 5, 2021, from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home (1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095).
Burial will be in Peace UCC Cemetery in Kewaskum.
A celebration of Denise’s life will also be held on August 29, 2021. Please check back closer to the date of the event for further details.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society or an addiction recovery facility of your choice would be greatly appreciated by the family.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Denise’s arrangements. To sign our online guest book or send a private condolence, please visit our website at www.myrhum-patten.com. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service at 1315 W. Washington St. West Bend, WI 53095.