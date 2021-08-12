WEST BEND
Dennis G. Hall
Nov. 17, 1946 - Aug. 10, 2021
Dennis G. Hall age 74, of West Bend died on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa. He was born November 17, 1946 in West Bend to the late Gregory and Marie (Knoeck) Hall. On June 22, 1968, he was united in marriage to Geraldine “Tootie” Disler at St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church in West Bend.
Dennis was a proud husband, father and grandfather. He worked in the tool and die trades culminating in running his own business (Hall Industries) for several years. Dennis was a man of many passions that carried through each season. In the summer, attending Road America, The Indy 500 and car shows with his cherished Corvette fueled his interests. In the spring (and other months) you could find a Musky rod in his hand enjoying the serenity of Mercer Lake at his cabin in Minocqua. Although winter is a bit much for some in Wisconsin, Dennis welcomed the weather snowmobiling with his sons, family and friends. Fall came time for Packer Sundays and cutting trees down with his beloved grandchildren. A man for all seasons that will be dearly missed.
Dennis is survived by his wife of 53 years, Geraldine “Tootie”, his son James of West Bend and son Brandon (Sarah) of Cedarburg, 4 grandchildren: Cooper, Beckett, Brady and Dylan. He is further survived by two brothers: Stan and Rick, sister Marilyn “Miriam”, nephews: Mike, Doug, Scott and Mark Hall, niece Sarah Hall, and many other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his parents, Gregory and Marie Hall, his brothers: Constantine “Con”, James “Jim” and sister Virginia “Virgie”.
The family will greet relatives and friends during a period of visitation at Holy Angels Catholic Church on Saturday, August 14 from 9:30 until 11:15 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. Messages of comfort and condolence can be left in an online guestbook at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.