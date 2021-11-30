Dennis James Peters
Oct. 11, 1941 - Nov. 25, 2021
Dennis James Peters, age 80, passed away on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at Froedtert of West Bend, surrounded by his entire family. He was born on October 11, 1941, to Raymond and Eleanor (nee Theisen) Peters.
Dennis was raised on a farm in Rubicon along with his sister and 3 brothers where they learned the value of hard work. Growing up in the ‘50s and ‘60s he had a passion for cars that he shared with many lifelong friends. His love of cars never ended; he was an active car club member who loved to tinker and restore cars. Since the 1970s, Dennis attended the Iola Car Show every year, and in 1989, first started the annual tradition of camping with his sons and friends to share their love of classic cars.
On June 8, 1963, he married the love of his life, Nancy. Together they raised three sons and worked hard to provide the best they could for their family. Dennis ran Peters Painting Contractors for more than 40 years, filling in the off-season time with house flipping and real estate sales. Dennis and Nancy enjoyed entertaining family and friends at their home on Silver Lake, playing with the grandchildren, and traveling together.
Dennis is survived by his 3 sons, Mark (Tamar), Michael (Dawn), and Martin (Sarah); grandchildren, Asher and Azi, Nicholas (Stephanie) and Allison, Sophie and Lucy; his sister Donna Kahlscheuer, and brothers Wayne (Lynn) Peters and Albert Peters. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Dennis was preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Nancy, who passed away on March 16, 2020. He was also preceded in death by his brother Raymond Jr. and other relatives and friends.
Due to restrictions in 2020, we were unable to have a public funeral for Nancy, so at this time we will celebrate the lives of both Dennis and Nancy.
Visitation will be at the funeral home Thursday, December 2, from 12:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m., with a Funeral Service to follow at 2:00 p.m. at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095) with Pastor Lori Lossie presiding. The service will also be livestreamed on the Phillip Funeral Home Facebook Page at 2:00 p.m. Private Interment will be at Washington County Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Alzheimer’s Association (620 S. 76th St, Suite 160 Milwaukee, WI 53214-1599).
