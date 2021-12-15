JACKSON
Dennis S. Feldner
Oct. 14, 1964 - Nov. 28, 2021
Dennis S. Feldner, of Jackson, born on October 14, 1964, at the young age of 57 lost his courageous battle with cancer on November 28, 2021.
He is survived by his loving life partner, Mary L. Feldner, and pride and joy, daughter Alyssa Feldner. He was the caring brother of Julie (Terry) Moll, the late Jim (Kim), the late Pat (Dawn), Dan (Judy), Michele and Brian Feldner. He was brother-in-law to the late Lorin (Roberta) Strigel, Jan (Lorraine) Strigel and Sue (Jim) Stange. He was silly uncle of Jenni (Scooter) Wenninger, Lindsey Alliet, Kyle (Heather Nguyen) Bresnyan, Melissa Feldner, Stacey (Andrew) Cormican, Nicholas Schmitz, Chris Schmitz, Brad Magin; and great-uncle of eight. He is survived by bonus son Bradd and other family and friends.
He went to heaven to join his mother, Mary E. Feldner, brothers Jim and Patrick Feldner, and nephews Shaun Bresnyan, DJ Feldner, aunts, uncles and grandparents.
Dennis and Pat together started Feldner Custom Machine in Richfield, making custom machine parts. He was a tough guy on the outside and a heart of gold on the inside.
No services will be held at Dennis’ request.
Peace of Mind Funeral Home is serving the family.