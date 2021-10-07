Dennis W. Bruss, 78
Dennis W. Bruss passed away and was born to eternal life on October 2, 2021 after prolonged multiple health issues. He was born on August 13, 1943 in Milwaukee where he attended Pulaski High School. Thereafter, he enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed in Anchorage, Alaska as a Jet Mechanic during the Vietnam War. He endured the devastating 9.2 Magnitude earthquake in 1964 and shared vivid accounts of that day in the hangers at the Base. He met his wife, Pat, at the Bowling Alley in West Allis where they were on various leagues. They married on June 9, 1979. He worked in the family window cleaning business based in Bayview in Milwaukee. They relocated to Random Lake while he worked at Charter Steel mill in Saukville, where he received a life changing injury in 1980. Then he was able to do maintenance work at St. Joseph’s Congregation and built the Pre-K classroom about the time Debbie, his daughter, was eligible to enroll. Through his contacts at St. Joseph’s Building Committee, he obtained a maintenance position at North Shore Country Club where he maintained the Pool and Grounds including some major renovations and Interior Design demanding his expertise in wall papering. Further medical issues ended that and he then was able to take over as Volunteer Bar Manager at the Rose Harms Legion Post in Grafton for 16 years which was the happiest time of his life. He enjoyed the Community relationships and making events “above and beyond” with customer service. He was awarded Outstanding Citizen of the Year in Grafton in 2005 and maintained his membership in the Grafton Lions Club. He enjoyed travels to Big Cedar Lodge in Missouri and cruises to Alaska, Hawaii, and the Mediterranean. After a fifth Back Surgery/fusion his health issues compounded. He finalized his Deck Rebuild last year and now enjoyed spending time with his 3 grandchildren Averi, Sebastian, and Juniper.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Pat; daughter, Debbie Kirkstein (Evan), and son Danny Ristow (Sandee) from a previous marriage who was subsequently adopted when his mother remarried. Dennis is also survived by his sister, Sandee Gantenbein (late Lee), his brother, Jacque Bruss (Melissa), and brother-in-law, Ron Wicklace, and sister-in-law, Peggy Lamb (Terry), and many nieces and nephews. His parents, Harvey and Loraine, preceded him in death.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 11, 2021 - 4:00 PM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1619 Washington St., Grafton with Military Honors. Visitation will be at the church from 2-4 PM. Inurnment will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to the family are appreciated. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.muellerfuneralhome.com.
Mueller Funeral Home is serving the family and can be reached at 262-377-0380.