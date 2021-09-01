HARTFORD
Devon C. Manewal
Jan. 13, 1979 - Aug. 21, 2021
Devon C. Manewal of Harford passed away on August 21, 2021, at the age of 42 years. She was born January 13, 1979, daughter of Corey and Robin (nee Caranchini) Manewal.
Devon was crafty and loved to decorate. She was good hearted and enjoyed helping people. She was a strong woman until the very end. She will be missed.
Devon is survived by her mother, Robin Ewert; her children, Essence Davis and Mahlik Davis, her brother Nate Kennedy, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father Corey Manewal.
Family will receive relatives and friends Friday, September 3 from 3-4 p.m. at the Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home-Hartford. A Celebration of Life will follow at 4 p.m.
The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home-Hartford is serving the family. Online Condolences may be placed on our web-site www.Berndt-Ledesma.com.