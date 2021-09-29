SLINGER
Diane K. Tolfa
Diane K. Tolfa of Slinger passed away peacefully Saturday, September 25, 2021 at the age of 79.
She was the loving companion of David Otte; loving mother of Leah (Mike) Ludin, Michael (Julie) Tolfa, Steven (Gia) Tolfa; proud grandma of Nicole, Brittany, Alyssa, Rebecca and Ava; great-grandma of Isaiah and Noelle. She was sister to Maryann Cyrak and Kathy Bloemer, and Danny Turk.
Diane was loved and will be remembered by many other relatives and friends.
Diane wished to have a small service for immediate family members only. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to Kathy Hospice in West Bend.
The Phillip Funeral Home is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.