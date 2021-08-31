Diane M. Niswonger, 81
Diane Margaret Niswonger (nee Kuehl) of Grafton passed away Friday, August 27, 2021, at the age of 81. Diane was born in Jennings, Missouri, on April 16, 1940, to the late Raymond and Florence (nee Schore) Kuehl. Diane and Jim were united in marriage on September 6, 1969, in Jennings, Mo. Diane’s favorite pastime was watching movies.
Diane is survived by her husband, James; son, Joseph (Julie) Niswonger; three grandsons: Nicolas, Harrison (Miranda) and Benjamin; siblings: Jean (Sandy) Kuehl, Carol Stack, and Joyce (Alvin) Frost. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Diane was preceded in death by her brothers Don, Richard, and Raymond Jr.
Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 1619 Washington St., Grafton. Visitation at the church on Tuesday from 4:30 p.m. - 5:45 p.m.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.muellerfuneralhome.com.