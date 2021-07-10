MONTELLO
Diane R. ‘Dee’ Vielbaum
Aug. 3, 1952 — July 4, 2021
Diane R. Vielbaum “Dee,” age 68, a resident of Montello, formerly of Slinger, Hartford, West Bend, and Neshkoro, entered eternal life on Sunday July 4, 2021 in Madison. Diane was born August 3, 1952, in Milwaukee to Harold and Ethel Wolk (nee Schattschneider). Diane graduated from Slinger High School on June 3, 1970. Just a few days after her graduation she married the love of her life, Michael Vielbaum, on June 6, 1970, at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Michael and Diane spent 51 loving years together.
Diane was a very talented woman. She was a skilled seamstress. Diane crafted a majority of the costumes for the Hartford Centennial Parade in 1983. She also made the outfit adorned by the Centennial doll currently on display in the Hartford Library. Beyond just sewing Diane enjoyed quilting, designing furniture cushions, painting, and working with ceramics. She was very talented at drawing. She enjoyed creating caricatures of people. Also, among her many talents Diane was a successful wedding cake decorator. All her crafty work was created from her loving home. She was a very generous and giving person. She loved raising dogs and was also a very special caretaker to children who may have been less fortunate or in troubled circumstances.
Diane is the beloved wife of Michael, united in love 51 years; loving mother of Jim (LuAnn), the late Tony, Tina Lindman, Jeremy, and Kristen “Kitti”; cherished grandmother of C.J., Miranda (Zach Sohrweide), Marissa, Mason (Sheldon), Mariah, Zoe Lindman, Taylor Lindman, Brittnie, Candilla, Elijah, Blade Bodwin, and DeJa Bodwin; dear great-grandmother of Landon and Michalina. She was the loved sister of Harold Wolk, Jr., Gail (Ron) Wagner, and Billy Wolk; caring mother-in-law of Kim, and special friend to Kim and Steve Sommer. Diane also will be missed by many other loving family members and friends. Diane’s family would like to express thanks and gratitude for the staff, especially Caroline, on floor F4 at UW Hospital in Madison for the amazing care and compassion they provided Diane and all of her family.
Diane’s family will receive friends for a memorial gathering on Saturday, July 17, 2021, from 1 p.m. until time of memorial service 2 p.m. at the Shimon Funeral Home, located at 824 Union St., Hartford, WI 53027.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Wisconsin Humane Society at https://www.wihumane.org/ in Diane’s memory.
Please share a thought or memory with Diane’s family at www.shimonfuneralhome.