Kohlsville
Diane Ruth Bartelt
April 16, 1940 - Feb. 12, 2021
Diane Ruth Bartelt (nee Engeleiter), age 80, of Kohlsville, passed away on Friday, February 12, 2021, at Kettle Moraine Gardens in Kewaskum.
She was born on April 16, 1940, in West Bend to the late Herman and Esther (nee Mayer) Engeleiter. Diane graduated from Kewaskum High School in 1957. She worked at B.C. Ziegler in West Bend until her marriage.
On December 26, 1966, she was united in marriage to James Bartelt at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in the Town of Wayne. Together they farmed and raised a family. Following Jim’s retirement in 1987, Diane began working at West Bend Mutual until her retirement in 2004.
Diane was a life member of Zion Ev. Lutheran Church where she was a longtime member of the Ladies Aid and sang in the church choir. She was a former member of both the Kohlsville Sportsman’s Club and the Kohlsville Kruisers Snowmobile Club.
Diane never missed her grandchildren’s sporting and musical events. She was an avid gardener and took special pride in her strawberry patch.
Diane is survived by her three children, Beth (Rick) Steiner of Hartford, Keith (Vicki) Bartelt of Kohlsville, and Kevin (Tera) Bartelt of Kohlsville; seven grandchildren, Nathan (Jenna), Erica and Justin (Abigail) Steiner, Seth and Eli Bartelt, and Marguerite and Sophia Bartelt; two sisters, Mardell (Erwin) Rauh of Slinger, and Naomi Engeleiter of West Bend; two sisters-in-law, Elaine Rohde of Platteville and Susan Engeleiter of St. Paul, MN; a brother-in-law, Eugene (Ellen) Bartelt of Waukegan, IL; other relatives and many friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James; a brother, Gerald Engeleiter; and a brother-in-law, Duane Rohde.
Funeral services in remembrance of Diane will be held on Tuesday, February 16, at 6:00 p.m. at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church, Town of Wayne. The Rev. Steve Bode will officiate. Visitation will be Tuesday at the church from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Zion Church Cemetery. The funeral service will be livestreamed through Facebook. To view the service, go to the Myrhum-Patten Facebook page and select “like.” Please consider signing our online guest book or send the family a private condolence at www.myrhum-patten.com. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095.
Memorials to Zion Ev. Lutheran Church or KEYS (Kewaskum Education Youth Scholarship) are appreciated.