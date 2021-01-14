Diane Schlitz, 83
Diane Schlitz (nee Kozicki) of Mequon, beloved wife of the late Harold Schlitz, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, in person and virtually, on Friday, January 8, 2021. Born into this world on May 10, 1937, Diane was a lifelong teacher. She began her teaching pursuits as a teenager by organizing “schools” for her younger brothers and neighborhood children. After earning a bachelor’s degree in Education from UW-Milwaukee and later a master’s from Cardinal Stritch, she instructed first- and second-graders in several locations before landing at Wilson School in Mequon, where she excelled for 30 years. She was honored as “Wisconsin’s Teacher of the Year” in 1978 and was inducted into the M-T Schools’ “Hall of Inspiration” in 2014. In retirement, Diane continued teaching as a volunteer tutor at Gigi’s Playhouse for children and young adults with Down syndrome.
Diane had an eye for aesthetics, which she applied to watercolor painting, sand and snow sculpting, traveling, birdwatching and her beautiful gardens. She also enjoyed crosswords and books - both reading and discussing.
Diane made lasting friendships wherever she got involved - school, church, sports, book clubs, nonprofit organizations, and throughout the neighborhood - and will be remembered forever for her warmth, caring and ability to spread joy.
Above all, she cherished her time with family. She was the loving mother of Kerri (Greg) Knapp, Tim (Renee) Schlitz, Dan (Lei) Schlitz and Julie (Robert) Stelter; proud “Nana” of Laurel Knapp, Katherine (Jacob) Cervantes, Ben (Emily) Stelter, Matthew Stelter, Heather Schlitz, and Natalie and Ethan Schlitz; newly blessed great-grandmother to Madison Stelter. She was dear sister to Glenn (Kathy) Kozicki, sister-in-law to Byron Pester and Kathleen Kozicki, and devoted cousin of LeRoy Schlitz and Polly Gottfried. She is also fondly remembered by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends too numerous to list. She was preceded in death by parents Henry and Clara Kozicki, brothers James and Thomas Kozicki, sister-in-law Doris Pester, brother-in-law Keith and his wife Ethel Schlitz, and cousin Patricia Schlitz.
A virtual visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, January 16, 2021. Zoom:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88072327086?pwd=aHZKbCtiMVR2a3JlZHVPek1NUTNaQT09 Passcode: 806434
Immediately following, a funeral Mass will be held at Lumen Christi Catholic Church in Mequon intended for immediate family. The 11 a.m. Mass will also be livestreamed at lumenchristiparish.org. An in-person celebration of Diane’s life is planned for later this year. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Diane’s name to Gigi’s Playhouse at gigisplayhouse.org/milwaukee/.
